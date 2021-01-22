Janet Yellen's nomination as first female Treasury secretary clears key Senate hurdle

Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be treasury secretary, speaks as Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his economic policy team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 1, 2020.

Janet Yellen's history-making move to head the Treasury Department took a key step forward Friday morning after she easily cleared an important Senate vote.

Along with the raft of experience she brings with her, the appointment would make Yellen the first woman ever to hold the position. She previously was the first female to lead the Federal Reserve.

The Senate Finance Committee on Friday approved of President Joe Biden's move to name Yellen as Treasury secretary, sending the nomination through by a 26-0 vote vote.

"We are proud that we have now the first woman to be Treasury secretary of the United States," said Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash. "I really hope that she can lead a new day at Treasury to focus on Main Street issues of the workforce, workforce training, and the important aspects of getting the American economy and getting people back to work."

Yellen still faces confirmation by the entire Senate. Indications are that Yellen's name will move to the Senate floor before the close of business Friday.

The committee vote came with little debate or disagreement, similar to her confirmation hearing earlier in the week. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Yellen is "in effect an NBA All-Star when it comes to clearing the Senate nomination process."

Indeed, Yellen also navigated the process when she was twice named to the Fed's Board of Governors. Yellen also was the first female to head the Council of Economic Advisers under former President Bill Clinton.