How Mike Speiser and Sutter Hill are changing the rules for venture investing

Mike Speiser Source: CNBC

Venture capitalist Mike Speiser had a historic 2020. His firm, Sutter Hill Ventures, turned an initial investment of less than $200 million in Snowflake into a stake worth $12 billion after its IPO in September. Sutter Hill amassed its fortune in the cloud software vendor in a unique way. The typical method of early-stage investing is to bet on a bunch of company founders, then get out of the way and let them work their magic. A few winners pay for all the companies that don't work out. But Speiser has shunned the portfolio approach most VCs use. He told CNBC that his strategy is to spend 80% of his time and resources on a single project and the other 20% on the rest. Speiser came up with the concept for Snowflake alongside its founders in 2012. Sutter Hill gave the start-up space to work in its office, helped it create the original product, and continued to invest in subsequent rounds as revenue swelled. For years, Snowflake was Speiser's main gig — he even served as its CEO at the beginning, and recruited top talent along the way. Now that Snowflake is an $81 billion publicly traded company with thousands of employees, a well-seasoned CEO in Frank Slootman, and a leadership position in cloud databases, Speiser has shifted his attention to another project Sutter Hill incubated. It's a security company called Lacework -- and it's built on top of Snowflake. "There hasn't been a $100 billion company in security, and we think that's about to change," Speiser said.

Skin in the game

At Sutter Hill, a company like Lacework doesn't just show up, give a presentation and get showered with money until it becomes a stock-market darling. Instead, the firm often helps hatch the idea, and sees it through to the end. Lacework's original CEO was Sutter Hill Managing Director Stefan Dyckerhoff, who joined the firm in 2012 from enterprise network hardware maker Juniper Networks. The technical co-founder was Vikram Kapoor, who became an entrepreneur-in-residence at Sutter Hill in 2014. (He previously worked at Oracle alongside Snowflake founders Thierry Cruanes and Benoit Dageville.) Sam Pullara, another Sutter Hill managing director who had contributed early work to Snowflake's software development, got pulled in, too. Speiser hasn't been involved with Lacework for long, but he's already been helpful. "Shortly after the Snowflake IPO, Mike took a call to interview a HR candidate," said Dan Hubbard, who replaced Dyckerhoff as CEO in 2019. Once a company is up and running, Sutter Hill's other portfolio companies try the product and offer their thoughts on how to improve it. "We've now built five companies on Snowflake. Lacework was the first," Speiser said. In turn, Snowflake was an early customer of Lacework, and several of Sutter Hill's other 25 portfolio companies use Lacework. Grail, a cancer screening company that Illumina agreed to acquire, is a customer. So is Wavefront, a monitoring start-up that Pullara co-founded before selling it to VMware in 2017. Data center hardware maker Pure Storage uses Lacework, too. Sutter Hill also helps with recruiting, and can sometimes act like the research and development wing of a company. "The second product at Pure Storage was incubated at Sutter Hill and spun in at no cost to Pure Storage right before they went public," Speiser said.

Different financial structure

The firm's all-or-nothing style is risky. Sutter Hill doesn't have the massively diversified portfolio that larger venture firms rely on to balance the losing bets. But the firm has an uncommon financial structure that provides it this kind of freedom. Many of Sutter Hill's peers in venture capital go to limited partners and raise hundreds of millions of dollars or more, and then bring in returns over a set period of time. Big wins help persuade limited partners to put in money for the next fund. Sutter Hill works differently. For decades it has maintained an evergreen fund. Limited partners have made investments, and Speiser and his fellow investors contribute money, too, with no set end date. Instead, a limited partner can invest money for a cycle that lasts a few years, and the limited partner's money remains invested during the next cycle unless it opts out. Sutter Hill decides when to distribute money or company shares to the limited partner. The firm can also invest money into new or existing portfolio companies. Sutter Hill regularly leads early rounds of funding for its start-ups, because it's not making a whole lot of other bets. "It's quite rare for a venture firm to be all-in and lead multiple rounds of funding," said Vik Singh, a former Yahoo architect who spent time working on his start-up Infer at Sutter Hill as an entrepreneur in residence in 2009 and 2010. In the later stages of a company's life, Sutter Hill is willing to put up serious money right next to deep-pocketed investors. Some prominent firms, such as Sequoia, have growth funds to do that, but Sutter Hill invests from its evergreen fund. For instance, in the case of Pure Storage, which Speiser worked on in 2009, Sutter Hill bought more shares than Greylock Partners, Index Ventures and Redpoint Ventures in 2013 and 2014 funding rounds, before Pure's 2015 debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Similarly, when Snowflake raised money in 2020 before its IPO, Sutter Hill was a big buyer.

Speiser's influence