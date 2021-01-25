Apollo's Leon Black to retire as CEO but remain chairman after he is cleared in internal Epstein probe

Leon Black, Chairman, CEO and Director, Apollo Global Management, LLC, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, May 1, 2018.

Leon Black will retire as CEO of Apollo Global Management by the end of July, but will remain as chairman, the investment firm said Monday as it also revealed that a probe of the company's and Black's ties with sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein had found no wrongdoing.

That investigation by the law firm Dechert had been launched on the heels of a New York Times report in October that Black had wired Epstein at least $50 million in the years after the controversial money manager pleaded guilty in 2008 to a sex crime in Florida involving an underage girl.

Epstein, who provided Black financial advice, killed himself in a federal jail in August 2019 after being arrested the prior month on child sex trafficking charges.

Apollo previously has said that Black cut ties with Epstein, who was a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, in 2018 over a "fee dispute."

Apollo in a news release on Monday said that Dechert's investigation found that Apollo had never retained Epstein for any services, and that he never invested any funds managed by the company.

The company said that Dechert also confirmed that while Epstein had "regularly advised" Black on trust and estate planning, tax issues and other operations of his family office, all fees paid to Epstein by Black or his family offier were for "bona fide" services.

And "the amounts were intended to be proportional to the value" of Epstein's work, the probe found, according to Apollo.

"Epstein's advice was vetted by respected professional advisors; and Dechert found no evidence that Mr. Black was involved in any way with Mr. Epstein's criminal activities at any time," Apollo said in a news release.