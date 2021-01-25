European markets head for higher open amid hopes of U.S. stimulus

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Monday as investors around the world keep across developments on the coronavirus pandemic, and plans for U.S. stimulus measures.

London's FTSE is seen opening 23 points higher at 6,707, Germany's DAX up 59 points at 13,916, France's CAC 40 up 17 points at 5,567 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 83 points at 22,126, according to IG.

European markets are set to follow their counterparts in the U.S. higher Monday; U.S. stock index futures rose in overnight trading on Sunday, as Wall Street prepares for the busiest week of earnings, which will include reports from some of the largest tech companies.

President Joe Biden's attempts to push through a $1.9 trillion stimulus program that many congressional Republicans oppose is also in focus for investors. The fiscal aid includes direct checks to millions of Americans, aid to state and local governments, funding for Covid vaccines and testing, a boost to the minimum wage and enhanced unemployment benefits, among other things.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday trade as investors continue to monitor the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, more than 99 million people have been infected by Covid-19 and more than 2 million lives have been lost, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

President Biden is expected to sign a travel ban Monday on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who were recently in South Africa, and on non-U.S. citizens from the U.K. and Brazil, where more infectious Covid strains have emerged recently. The restrictions will also apply to Ireland and much of Europe. Former President Donald Trump had rescinded the restrictions just before Biden took office.

In other news, the World Economic Forum (WEF) kicks off in a digital format on Monday; Børge Brende, president of WEF, will be speaking to CNBC Monday morning about this year's agenda and a host of business leaders will speak to CNBC throughout the week on the challenges facing the global economy in 2021.

Data comes from the euro zone which releases economic and industrial sentiment figures for January and Germany's Ifo institute releases business climate survey results for January.

- CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed to this market report.