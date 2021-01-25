The danger for business under the Biden administration is corporate taxes, EY CEO says

President Joe Biden delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.

EY CEO Carmine Di Sibio has suggested that the main threat to businesses under the Biden administration will be the possibility of higher corporate taxes.

Di Sibio told CNBC's Karen Tso that he thought U.S. President Joe Biden, who was sworn into office last Wednesday, would "listen to business."

"I think he's a centrist," Di Sibio said in an interview recorded last week, adding that he believed Biden's policies would be "pro-business." He also said there would likely be more consistency on policy under Biden, than his predecessor President Donald Trump, which would be good for businesses.

However, Di Sibio added that the "danger for business in this administration would be taxes."

He argued that the corporate tax cuts implemented by the Trump administration were "incredibly important to U.S. corporates," particularly for remaining competitive compared to other countries.

Although changes to corporate taxes don't appear to be on the Biden administration's immediate agenda, if they do come to the fore it would "drive business away from the U.S.," Di Sibio said.

Trump cut U.S. corporate tax to 21% from 35% in legislation passed in 2017.

Biden has proposed to increase that corporate tax rate to 28%, along with a 15% minimum book tax. Last week, in her Senate confirmation hearing to become Biden's treasury secretary, former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. could afford higher corporate taxes if they were in line with other countries.