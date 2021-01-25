Google offers to use some of its properties for Covid-19 vaccinations

Google said Monday it will be opening up its own facilities to serve as Covid-19 vaccination sites as needed, along with a handful of other measures aimed at vaccine education.

The company said in a press release it is partnering with One Medical and public health authorities to open sites in Los Angeles and the Bay Area in California; Kirkland, Washington; and New York City. The sites, including buildings, parking lots and open spaces, will be open to anyone eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine based on state and local guidelines.

The company is working with officials to determine when sites can open, based on vaccine availability.

Google said it will also begin showing state and regional vaccine distribution information in search results to help people figure out when they're eligible to receive a vaccine. In the next few weeks, Google will start showing Covid-19 vaccination locations on Google Search and Maps, starting in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

The function will include details such as whether an appointment is required, if access is limited or if it's a drive-through location. The company is working with government agencies, retail pharmacies and Boston Children's Hospital's VaccineFinder.org.

The Alphabet-owned company added that it will donate a total of $150 million to vaccine education efforts. The company said $100 million is made up in ad grants for the CDC Foundation, the World Health Organization and other nonprofits. The $50 million will be invested in partnership with public health agencies to reach underserved communities with Covid vaccine-related information.

