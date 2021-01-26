Stocks in Asia decline; Wall Street rallies to highs again

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia declined in Tuesday morning trade as major indexes on Wall Street saw fresh closing highs overnight.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.38% in early trade while the Topix index was 0.27% lower.

Minutes from the Bank of Japan's December monetary policy meeting showed members agreeing that the central bank would "not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary" as it monitors the impact of Covid-19.

"Based on this, most members shared the view that, as for policy rates, it would expect short- and long-term interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels," the minutes said.

South Korea's Kospi also dipped 0.32%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.06% lower.

Shares of Apple suppliers in Asia rose in Tuesday morning trade after the Cupertino-based tech giant's stock stateside rose to an all-time high on Monday.

In Japan, Taiyo Yuden shares gained 1.16% while Murata Manufacturing advanced 1.13%. LG Display's stock in South Korea jumped 2.97%.

On the coronavirus front, Moderna said Monday it's accelerating work on a Covid-19 booster shot to for the recently discovered variant in South Africa. The firm's researchers said its current coronavirus vaccine appears to work against the two highly transmissible strains found in the U.K. and South Africa, though it looks like it may be less effective against the latter.

Markets in Australia and India are closed on Tuesday for holidays.