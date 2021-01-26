FedEx Ground CEO Maier announces retirement, company's freight chief to fill top job

A woman walks past FedEx Corp. Ground vehicle parked in the Midtown neighborhood of New York, U.S., on Friday, Dec. 4, 2015.

FedEx Ground CEO Henry Maier is retiring from the Memphis-based logistics giant after 35 years and will be replaced with FedEx's top freight executive, the company said on Tuesday.

FedEx Freight CEO John Smith will become the new president and "CEO-elect" of FedEx Ground beginning March 1 and will fully take over the role on June 1, according to a statement from the company. Maier will remain with the company as an advisor until the end of July to "help ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities."

Maier has been the leading executive at FedEx Ground, which is responsible for the company's e-commerce shipments, since June 2013. Under Maier's leadership, FedEx quickly ramped up its network last year after the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders brought on a wave of residential package deliveries.

"Henry has helped steer tremendous growth across our commercial and e-commerce portfolio," FedEx's COO Raj Subramaniam said in a statement. "Under his leadership, FedEx Ground revenue has more than doubled, with a focus on automation and speed as distinct competitive advantages."

Incoming FedEx Ground CEO Smith joined FedEx in 2000 and has since served in various leadership positions at the company's freight division, according to the statement. Smith will be replaced with Lance Moll, FedEx Freight's senior vice president for operations, beginning March 1.

"John is a tremendous leader with extensive transportation experience and a track record of driving growth and innovation," Subramaniam said. "I have full confidence that under his leadership, FedEx Ground will continue to grow profitably and offer our customers the best commercial and e-commerce solutions in the industry."