Amazon Echo can now make a noise like a dog barking if you're not home — here's how to set it up

The Amazon Echo has some new home security features that are now going live. Among other things, your Amazon Echo can make it sound like a dog is barking inside your house if your security cameras sense movement when you're not home.
The feature is part of Alexa Guard Plus, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month or $49 per year after a 30-day free trial. It's another way Amazon is using the Echo to generate recurring revenue from its hardware, but it's also useful for folks who may not want to pay for a full-blown security system.
Guard Plus can also alert you of any sounds in your home using your Amazon Echo and sound a siren if activity is detected inside. You can also ask your Echo to call an emergency helpline if you're home and there's an intruder.
Here's how to set it up:
If you don't want to pay, there's also a free tier of Alexa Guard that's pretty useful.
For instance, you can select "Away Lighting" under "Deter," which turns your smart lights on and off when you're away to make it look like you're home. Amazon says it learns from your regular patterns, so it's not just random.
The free tier can also alert you of smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sounds, or if your Echo hears glass breaking. Just choose "Sound Detection" under "Detect."
Once you're set up, just say "Alexa, I'm leaving," to turn on away mode.
You can also set Alexa to guard from your phone when you leave the house. When you get home, just say "Alexa, I'm home."