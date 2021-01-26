Amazon Echo can now make a noise like a dog barking if you're not home — here's how to set it up

The Amazon Echo has some new home security features that are now going live. Among other things, your Amazon Echo can make it sound like a dog is barking inside your house if your security cameras sense movement when you're not home.

The feature is part of Alexa Guard Plus, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month or $49 per year after a 30-day free trial. It's another way Amazon is using the Echo to generate recurring revenue from its hardware, but it's also useful for folks who may not want to pay for a full-blown security system.

Guard Plus can also alert you of any sounds in your home using your Amazon Echo and sound a siren if activity is detected inside. You can also ask your Echo to call an emergency helpline if you're home and there's an intruder.

Here's how to set it up: