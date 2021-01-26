Advisor to Japanese prime minister names 4 conditions for the Tokyo Olympics to go on

SINGAPORE — There has been much debate over whether the Tokyo Olympics will be held in Japan later this year, after being postponed in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Recent opinion polls show that the majority of people in Japan — about 80% of those surveyed — do not want the Tokyo Olympics to be held this summer. They fear that the influx of athletes will spread the virus even more, according to Reuters.

Speculation was reignited last week after The Times in the U.K. reported, citing a source, that the Japanese government had privately concluded the Games would have to be cancelled due to the pandemic. The government flatly denied the report, saying there was "no truth" to it.

Takeshi Niinami, chief executive of beverage giant Suntory Holdings — who is also a prominent economic advisor to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga — told CNBC on Tuesday that some conditions must be met for the Olympics to be held in Japan this year.

"Those policies should be implemented (as soon as possible), so that we can … hold and host the Olympic Games," Niinami said.

Asked what conditions need to be met in order to restore confidence that the Olympics can be held as planned on July 23, he listed four.