Chinese TikTok rival Kuaishou could raise over $5 billion in Hong Kong IPO

A Kuaishou app interface on a mobile phone, Yichang, Hubei province, China, Jan 20, 2021. Kuaishou is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese short video app Kuaishou has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) as it looks to raise funds to take on rivals such as Douyin, the Chinese version of TiKTok.

Kuaishou said it would issue 365,218,600 shares each priced between $105.00 Hong Kong dollars to $115.00 Hong Kong dollars.

At the top end of the range, the company could raise around $42 billion Hong Kong dollars ($5.42 billion). The amount could be raised if the so-called over allotment option is exercised. The option allows the underwriting banks to issue a certain percentage more shares if demand is high.

Shares will begin trading on Feb. 5 in Hong Kong.

Kuaishou's IPO comes as Chinese regulators look to crack down on the country's technology sector and have already made moves to reign in livestreaming platforms. In November, State Administration for Radio, Film and Television's put caps on how much people can spend on virtual items and banned teenagers from purchases.