One year after Covid in America: A financial snapshot

What a long year of Covid it's been.

Twelve months after the first case was confirmed in the U.S. in January 2020, American life and family finances continue to look different than they did pre-pandemic. While wealthier households — mostly college-educated and White — have largely rebounded from the financial shock, pain points that remain elsewhere in the economy suggest a rocky road ahead, according to a report from the National Conference on Citizenship.

"Disasters have a very long tail," said Allison Plyer, chief demographer for The Data Center of Southeast Louisiana and one of the report's authors. "This one is likely to have a very long recovery."

More from Personal Finance:

Here’s a decade-by-decade guide to retirement planning

Why to be cautious before investing in cryptocurrency

Here’s a 12-month roadmap to financial wellness

As Covid deaths in the U.S. continue to mount — more than 421,000 as of Tuesday — roughly a third of people now know someone who has succumbed to the virus, according to the report. Aside from the human toll, the pandemic also has exacerbated inequality between the rich and poor, as well between Whites and racial minority groups.

Here are some key measurements the report showing where things stand after a year of Covid:

The nation has 8.5 million fewer jobs at the end of 2020 than it did before Covid-related shutdowns began last March. In December, 140,000 jobs were lost, marking the first monthly decline since April.

The share of employed adults is 57%. While higher than the 51% recorded last April, it's lower than the 61% working before shutdowns hit.