Sen. Patrick Leahy, set to preside over Trump impeachment, taken to hospital

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-VT, speaks during the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC on August 5, 2020, to examine the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, the Vermont Democrat set to preside over the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, was taken to a Washington hospital for evaluation Tuesday, his spokesman said.

"This evening, Senator Leahy was in his Capitol office and was not feeling well," his spokesman David Carle said in a written statement.

"He was examined in the Capitol by the Attending Physician," Carle said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now, and where he is being evaluated."

Leahy, 80, is the president pro tempore of the Senate, which makes him responsible for presiding over that chamber in the absence of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Leahy's status in the Senate also puts him third in line in the order of presidential succession, after Harris and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The House impeached Trump earlier this month for inciting the riot by his supporters at the Capitol complex on Jan. 6. Thousands of members of a mob invaded the halls of Congress, smashing windows and rifling through offices.

Five people, including a Capitol police office, died as a result of the riot.

The mob disrupted a joint session of Congress, which was confirming the election of Joe Biden as president.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.