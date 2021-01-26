South African leader Ramaphosa urges rich countries to stop ‘hoarding’ vaccines

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd gathered at the Miki Yili Stadium, ahead of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Freedom Day, in Makhanda, Eastern Cape Province on April 27, 2019.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday urged the world's wealthiest countries to stop "hoarding" vaccines and called for an end to "vaccine nationalism."

In remarks delivered at the World Economic Forum's virtual Davos Agenda event, Ramaphosa cautioned that some countries had ordered more supplies of vaccines than they needed, and that this was counterproductive to the global recovery effort.

"Ending the pandemic worldwide will require greater collaboration on the rollout of vaccines, ensuring that no country is left behind in this effort," he said.

"The rich countries of the world went out and acquired large doses of vaccines from the developers and manufacturers of these vaccines, and some countries have even gone beyond and acquired up to four times what their populations need," he said.

"That was aimed at hoarding these vaccines and now this is being done to the exclusion of other countries in the world that most need this," he added, urging major economies to release their excess stockpiles for distribution to developing nations.