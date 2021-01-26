Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: DraftKings, Bed Bath & Beyond, Etsy & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • UBS downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to sell from neutral.
  • Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to market perform from strong buy.
  • Jefferies raised its price target on Etsy to $245 from $205.
  • Loop upgraded Dollar General to buy from hold.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded Bank of America to overweight from neutral.
  • Raymond James initiated Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard as outperform.
  • Cowen upgraded Under Armour to outperform from market perform.
  • RBC downgraded Blackberry to underperform from sector perform.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded DraftKings to buy from neutral.
Josh Silverman, CEO of Etsy.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

