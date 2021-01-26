Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: DraftKings, Bed Bath & Beyond, Etsy & more
Published Tue, Jan 26 2021
8:19 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
UBS downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to sell from neutral.
Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to market perform from strong buy.
Jefferies raised its price target on Etsy to $245 from $205.
Loop upgraded Dollar General to buy from hold.
Atlantic Equities upgraded Bank of America to overweight from neutral.
Raymond James initiated Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard as outperform.
Cowen upgraded Under Armour to outperform from market perform.
RBC downgraded Blackberry to underperform from sector perform.
Goldman Sachs upgraded DraftKings to buy from neutral.
Josh Silverman, CEO of Etsy.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
