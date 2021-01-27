Tesla shows off updated design for Model S

Tesla on Wednesday showed off a major redesign to its electric sedan, the Model S, in its 2020 fourth quarter earnings report.

The company shared pictures of its new interior and exterior of the car that's set to launch later this year. It also introduced its "Plaid" offering, a tri-motor powertrain that would allow the car to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in under 2 seconds.

CEO Elon Musk said in September at the company's Battery Day that the Plaid Model S would arrive in late 2021. At end of 2020 Tesla shut down S/X production lines in the Fremont, California plant to get ready to produce the updated versions of the cars, a sedan and SUV with falcon wing doors, respectively. The company said Wednesday production will resume in Q1 and "ramp back to full capacity over time."

The new Model S starts at $79,990. Its Plaid version starts at $119,990.