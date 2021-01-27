CBS has sold virtually all of its commercial time for the Super Bowl

Ad inventory on the Super Bowl is "virtually" sold out for the Feb. 7 game, according to ViacomCBS.

Thirty-second spots on the advertising's biggest night have been selling for $5.5 million or slightly higher. But ViacomCBS could still let an advertiser on the game if they made a great offer. CBS will broadcast the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

Inventory on the Fox broadcast of the 2020 Super Bowl had been sold out by the prior November, but it's not unusual for in-game ad slots to remain until much closer to game time. Though the Super Bowl has always represented a rare opportunity for advertisers to get American eyeballs on their brand, it's been a difficult and uncertain year for many businesses.

This year's advertiser lineup is full of newcomers as some advertisers like Coke and Budweiser have opted to sit on the sidelines as it pertains to traditional ad time. Meanwhile, Pepsi will continue to sponsor the halftime show, but it's passing up traditional ad time. Its sibling Frito-Lay brands will still show ads during the game.

New names like e-commerce company Mercari, freelance marketplace Fiverr and used car retailer Vroom will appear on next month's game after strength in a stay-at-home year.