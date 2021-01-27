Expect 'tough' quarters ahead as chipmakers look to catch up with auto sector demand, Credit Suisse says

SINGAPORE — It will take months for chipmakers to catch up with a shortfall in supply for the auto sector, predicts Credit Suisse's Randy Abrams.

"You could say it is a global chip tightness or shortage," Abrams, head of Taiwan research at the firm's equity research department, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.

Abrams' comments came as automakers globally are shutting assembly lines due to problems in the delivery of semiconductors, according to Reuters.

The current shortage comes as chipmakers scaled down production around the middle of last year as customers cut back orders, Abrams explained. He added that the shortfall in chips for the auto sector has created a bottleneck whereby vehicles cannot be built due to the lack of certain components.

"I do think by middle of the year, we should be starting to catch up," he said, but warned it'll be "a tough couple of quarters catching up to those orders."

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's leading foundry, is among the companies still trying to catch up with the increased demand.

Reuters reported Monday that TSMC will prioritize production of auto chips if the firm is able to further increase capacity. The report cited Taiwan's Economics Ministry.