European stocks head for lackluster open, following uncertainty in global markets

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open flat to lower on Wednesday, echoing an uncertain trend seen in other global markets overnight.

London's FTSE is expected to open 24 points lower at 6,636, Germany's DAX down 29 points at 13,859, France's CAC 40 down 4 points at 5,531 and Italy's FTSE MIB 2 points lower at 21,954, according to IG.

The lackluster sentiment seen in Europe reflects investor uncertainty amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday trade, while U.S. stock futures contracts tied to the major U.S. equity indexes were mixed during the overnight session as Wall Street pored over earnings results from Microsoft and awaited similar updates from Apple, Facebook and Tesla due Wednesday.

There is some optimism at vaccination rollouts which have brightened the growth outlook, however. On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its growth forecast for the global economy this year; the IMF now expects the global economy to grow 5.5% in 2021, a 0.3 percentage point increase from October's forecasts.

"Much now depends on the outcome of this race between a mutating virus and vaccines to end the pandemic, and on the ability of policies to provide effective support until that happens," IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said in a blog post.

Global coronavirus virus infections have topped the 100 million mark, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, as new and more contagious virus mutations circulate and send infection rates surging.

The World Economic Forum's virtual meeting continues Wednesday, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan among those speaking today. On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among the speakers at the online summit.

On the data front, France releases consumer confidence data for January and Germany's GfK consumer sentiment data for February is due. On the corporate front, SAP gives a strategy update.