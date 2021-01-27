Facebook earnings: What to watch as the social media giant prepares to report

Social media giant Facebook is out with earnings after the bell, a release that could come with extra scrutiny.

Platforms such as Facebook have been criticized both for their influence in the political conversation and their response to former President Donald Trump's election misinformation. Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account, while Facebook enacted an indefinite ban.

"The biggest challenge for Facebook specifically is to sort of get over the bad light in which they're being portrayed, whether deservedly or not," Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "They've obviously had a few, you know, poor incidents that's reflected on the stock."

Increased regulation from President Joe Biden and the new administration will likely not be a major concern, though, he said.

"Just look at the price action of Google once Biden was inaugurated. There was all this talk about antitrust in Google coming in and Google ripped as soon as Biden was inaugurated … so I think those concerns a little over overdone," said Gordon.

As for key levels, Gordon says $280 is acting as resistance in the chart, while $245 should act as support. Facebook crossed above $285 on Tuesday before falling back Wednesday.