Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference after Fed leaves rates unchanged

This live blog will follow Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks on the central bank's January 2021 policymaking decision in real time.
Wall Street hopes the Federal Reserve and Chairman Jerome Powell will try to soothe markets on Wednesday by promising to continue to buy massive quantities of bonds and mortgage-backed securities. Those large-scale asset purchases have kept financial markets flushed for cash and allowed investors to stomach risk during the Covid-19 pandemic and recession.
The central bank reiterated its dovish tone by keeping interest rates near zero when it issued its statement at 2 p.m. ET. Powell will answer questions from reporters starting at 2:30 p.m.
Market pros found nothing new in the Fed's statement, and are now awaiting for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to address asset bubbles.
Michael Arone of State Street Global Advisors said the market is waiting for Powell to answer two questions. One is when it will taper its bond program.
"The question that seems to be more important now is the Fed's role in fueling asset price bubbles. The housing market is on fire and you're starting to see the activity in Gamestop [and other heavily shorted stocks]," said Arone. He said the chairman will likely be pressed on this question several times during his briefing.
Market pros say they will be listening to hear whether Powell is concerned about frothy financial conditions, which have been made extremely easy by the Fed.
--Patti Domm
The Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates near zero in its first meeting of 2021 as the U.S. economy continued to struggle under the impact of Covid-19. The central bank also doubled down on its commitment to buy massive quantities of bonds until the U.S. economy is stable.
Given that the Fed's official statement was virtually identical to its prior statement from December, investors will likely keep a close eye on what Chairman Jerome Powell says during his scheduled press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
—Thomas Franck
The Federal Reserve is expected to have made no policy changes during its January meeting
Investors expect that the Fed, which will publish its decision at 2 p.m. ET, will acknowledge some weakening of the economy and reiterate that it will keep interest rates low for a very long time. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at 2:30 p.m., and investors will be intently listening to what he has to say about the Fed's bond-buying program.
The Fed chairman has already quashed market speculation that the Fed could consider tapering the purchases, but market pros will weigh closely how emphatically he speaks about continuing the program at its current pace.
The Fed buys $80 billion in Treasurys a month plus $40 billion in mortgage securities in an effort to keep markets flushed for cash and encourage investors to stomach risk during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some strategists expect Powell to sound very dovish, which could drive bond yields lower. The 10-year Treasury yield was just above 1% in afternoon trading; if it falls below that psychological level, it could trigger a technical move toward 0.9%.
Bond yields fall as their prices rise.
— Patti Domm