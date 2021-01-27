Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference after Fed leaves rates unchanged

Market pros found nothing new in the Fed's statement, and are now awaiting for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to address asset bubbles.

Michael Arone of State Street Global Advisors said the market is waiting for Powell to answer two questions. One is when it will taper its bond program.

"The question that seems to be more important now is the Fed's role in fueling asset price bubbles. The housing market is on fire and you're starting to see the activity in Gamestop [and other heavily shorted stocks]," said Arone. He said the chairman will likely be pressed on this question several times during his briefing.

Market pros say they will be listening to hear whether Powell is concerned about frothy financial conditions, which have been made extremely easy by the Fed.

--Patti Domm