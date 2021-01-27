General Motors partners with Navistar to supply fuel-cell technology for new semitruck

DETROIT — General Motors will supply Navistar International with fuel-cell electric vehicle technology for a new semitruck, adding to the automaker's growing tie-ups in the emerging market.

The companies are billing the collaboration as part of a "complete solution" for customers of Illinois-based truck manufacturer Navistar. The deal, announced Wednesday, includes privately held hydrogen-fuel company OneH2, which will be responsible for hydrogen production, storage, delivery and safety to fuel the truck. Navistar said it will take a minority stake in OneH2 under the agreement. The details of the partnership were not disclosed.

"All parties will play a strong role in developing the consistent solution," Navistar CEO Persio Lisboa said during a media call. "I think that this is the beginning of something, and we believe that many other customers will be able to join as we move along with the technology and the solution."

J.B. Hunt Transport is expected to be the first customer to pilot the semitrucks and hydrogen fueling system at the end of 2022, according to the companies. The first trucks are expected to be available for sale in 2024, Lisboa said.

GM will provide Navistar with "fuel-cell power cubes," which the automaker says will each contain more than 300 hydrogen fuel cells along with thermal- and power-management systems.