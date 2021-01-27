Ron Insana: GameStop is like past bubbles and investors should exit before it bursts like the others

Back in the mid-1990s, I was writing a book entitled, "Traders' Tales."

In the process of gathering stories for the book, I had the unique opportunity to chat with a gentleman by the name of Mike Metrinko.

When he passed away in 2003, at the age of 93, Mike was the oldest and longest serving member of the New York Stock Exchange, having begun his trading career in 1928.

He survived the crash of 1929 and every subsequent episode through the bursting of the internet bubble.

One of the things he told me was just how little things change on Wall Street. "The game never changes," he said. "Only the faces do!"

That rings true today.

In the 1920s, retail brokerage firms, many of which were known as "bucket shops," would allow individual investors to walk in off the street, buy stock on margin, drive share prices higher to induce their retail clients to buy some more, and then take them to the cleaners and wipe them out after "painting the tape" — making stocks look better than they actually were — to gin up profitable action for themselves. The house always wins.

Does that sound familiar?

It should.

It's happening again today, only this time zero-commission trading, new technology and encouragement from tech-savvy billionaires is creating these mini-bubbles in the market.