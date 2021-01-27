Green roofs, solar panels and digital monitoring: How the world's buildings are changing

From older structures modernized using connected devices, to more recent developments which integrate sustainable and technologically-advanced design features, the buildings people live and work in are changing.

It's clear that, as governments and businesses around the world look to increase economic productivity while reducing their carbon footprint, the built environment will need to be both functional and sustainable in the years ahead.



It's a big challenge. According to the latest Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction, emissions stemming from building operations hit their highest-ever level in 2019.

Slowly but surely, however, change is afoot. Below, CNBC takes a look at some key features of three buildings that made the shortlist for the upcoming BREEAM Awards 2021.



BREEAM is a sustainability assessment method from the Building Research Establishment which covers infrastructure, masterplanning projects and buildings.

According to its organizers, the awards — which will take place in March, virtually — recognize organizations, individuals and projects deemed to be "leading the way with significant achievements in sustainable building design, development and management."