Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Boeing, AT&T, VF Corp., Starbucks & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Boeing (BA) – Boeing reported a quarterly loss of $15.25 per share, which included $8.3 billion in charges relating to the 737 Max and a delay in the 777-X program, among other factors. Boeing's revenue came in above Wall Street forecasts. Separately, EU regulators have cleared the MAX for a return to service in Europe. Boeing shares slipped 2.4% in premarket trading as of 7:49 a.m. ET.

AT&T (T) – AT&T beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines, and also added a greater-than-expected number of post-paid phone subscribers. Separately, AT&T was hit with a $1.35 billion lawsuit by Seattle-based Network Apps, which accused AT&T of stealing its device synchronization technology following the end of a joint venture between the two companies. Shares of AT&T fell 2.5% in the premarket.

VF Corp. (VFC) – The maker of Vans sneakers and North Face outerwear beat estimates by 3 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share. Revenue was essentially in line with estimates. VF also raised its forecast, as work-from-home consumers embrace its leisurewear. The company's shares slid 3.5% in premarket trading.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – The payroll processing company reported quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 a share. Revenue also came in above forecasts. ADP also raised its full-year forecast. ADP shares slipped 1% in the premarket.

Blackstone (BX) – The private-equity firm reported distributable earnings per share of $1.13, compared to a consensus estimate of 89 cents a share. Its results were helped by a jump in the value of its private-equity portfolio amid gains in the overall market.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) – The exchange operator reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, helped by a surge in trading volumes.

Microsoft (MSFT) – Microsoft earned $2.03 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 a share. Revenue topped estimates as well. Microsoft's Azure cloud computing unit had a particularly strong quarter, with revenue rising 50% from a year earlier. Shares rose 1.16% in the premarket.

Starbucks (SBUX) – Starbucks came in 6 cents a share ahead of estimates, with quarterly profit of 61 cents per share. The coffee chain's revenue fell shy of analysts' forecasts as global comparable-store sales fell more than expected. Separately, Starbucks announced the departure of Chief Operating Officer Rosalind Brewer, who will leave to become the Chief Executive Officer at Walgreens (WBA). Starbucks shares fell 2.7% in premarket trading.

GameStop (GME) – The video game retailer's stock is surging once again in premarket trading, adding to the 685% it had already gained during 2021 amid a surge in buying by retail investors and a "short squeeze." The latest surge follows a one-word tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk about the stock late yesterday that took note of its 2021 jump.

Texas Instruments (TXN) – Texas Instruments reported quarterly profit of $1.64 per share, 30 cents a share above estimates. The chip maker's revenue was also above forecasts. It also gave an upbeat current-quarter revenue forecast, helped by strong demand for chips used in personal electronics. Its shares dropped 2.8% in the premarket.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – AMD beat estimates by 5 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share. The chip maker's revenue came in above consensus as well. AMD saw strong demand for chips used on gaming consoles, personal computers and data centers, and it also gave an upbeat 2021 sales forecast. AMD shares fell 2.8% in premarket trading.

Capital One (COF) – Capital One reported better than expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, helped by smaller provisions for credit losses. The company's shares rose 3% in the premarket.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Southwest is making another round of voluntary leave offers to workers, according to a memo first reported by Bloomberg News. The airline said it remains overstaffed in many areas as the pandemic continues to hurt travel demand. Southwest's shares fell 1.5% in premarket trading.

Allstate (ALL) – Allstate is selling most of its life insurance business to private equity firm Blackstone (BX) for $2.8 billion. The deal is expected to close during the second half of 2021.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) – Las Vegas Sands named Robert Goldstein Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, following the Jan. 11 death of company founder and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Goldstein, who will appear on CNBC's "Power Lunch" today at 2 p.m. ET, had been serving as acting CEO of the casino operator since Adelson first went on medical leave. The company's shares fell 1.1% in the premarket.

Sanofi (SNY) – The French drugmaker will be helping Germany's BioNTech (BNTX) produce more of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer (PFE). The collaboration is an effort to reduce vaccine shortfalls in the European Union.

Target (TGT) – Target and Levi Strauss (LEVI) announced an expansion of their partnership, launching "Levi's For Target Home Collection" featuring home décor and lifestyle items.