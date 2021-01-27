Skip Navigation
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop, Wendy's & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bank of America raised its price target on GameStop to $10 from $1.60.
  • Bernstein reinstated Visa, Master, Square and PayPal as outperform.
  • Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to neutral from outperform.
  • JPMorgan upgraded 3M to overweight from neutral.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Visa and Mastercard to sector weight from overweight.
  • Citi upgraded Dick's and Kohl's to buy from neutral.
  • Citi downgraded Ulta, Under Armour, and Five Below to neutral from buy.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Wendy's to buy from hold.
  • Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to neutral from outperform.
  • Bernstein initiated DraftKings as outperform.
The logo of a Wendy's restaurant is seen in Plano, Texas, on July 2, 2020.
Dan Tian | Xinhua via Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

