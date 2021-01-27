Skip Navigation
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop, Wendy's & more
Published Wed, Jan 27 2021
8:31 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Bank of America raised its price target on GameStop to $10 from $1.60.
Bernstein reinstated Visa, Master, Square and PayPal as outperform.
Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to neutral from outperform.
JPMorgan upgraded 3M to overweight from neutral.
KeyBanc downgraded Visa and Mastercard to sector weight from overweight.
Citi upgraded Dick's and Kohl's to buy from neutral.
Citi downgraded Ulta, Under Armour, and Five Below to neutral from buy.
Deutsche Bank upgraded Wendy's to buy from hold.
Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to neutral from outperform.
Bernstein initiated DraftKings as outperform.
The logo of a Wendy's restaurant is seen in Plano, Texas, on July 2, 2020.
Dan Tian | Xinhua via Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
