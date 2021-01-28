Japan markets set to fall after overnight plunge on Wall Street

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan were set to dip at the Thursday open following an overnight plunge on Wall Street that wiped out the S&P 500's 2021 gains and left it in negative territory for the year.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,170 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,230. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,635.21. Japan's retail sales data for December is expected at around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.

Shares in Australia fell in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 dropping about 1.6%.

Investors will watch for reaction to overnight losses stateside, with the S&P 500 falling 2.6% to close at 3,750.77 — its biggest drop in three months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its worst day since Oct. 28, plummeting 633.87 points to finish its trading day at 30,303.17. The Nasdaq Composite shed 2.6% to close at 13,270.60.

The U.S. Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate anchored near zero following the conclusion of its two-day meeting Wednesday. The Fed also said it will keep buying at least $120 billion of bonds a month.

In his post-meeting news conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said: "The economy is a long way from our monetary policy and inflation goals, and it's likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved."