China central bank policymaker says fintech needs regulation just like banks

People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China September 28, 2018.

BEIJING — The central Chinese government is making it clear that fintech companies like Ant Group fall under the same stringent financial regulation as banks.

Many start-ups in China and other countries are using new technology to sell cheaper and faster financial services, from money transfers to loans. Rapid consumer adoption has prompted banks to work with the start-ups, which often emphasize they are technology or fintech companies, rather than financial institutions.

"But fintech is still finance in essence, so the principle of 'same business, same rules' should apply," Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, wrote in an opinion piece in the Financial Times Wednesday. Pan also heads the national foreign exchange regulator, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.