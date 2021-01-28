Comcast is set to report earnings before the opening bell — here's what the Street expects

Comcast is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings before-the-bell on Thursday.

Here are the key numbers Wall Street is expecting:

Earnings per share: 48 cents expected, according to Refinitiv survey of analysts.

48 cents expected, according to Refinitiv survey of analysts. Revenue: $26.78 billion expected, according to Refinitiv.

$26.78 billion expected, according to Refinitiv. High-speed internet customers: 490,000 net adds expected, according to FactSet

Investors expect to learn more about the status of NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock. The service, which offers free and paid options, had nearly 22 million sign-ups when Comcast last reported earnings in October. Ahead of its launch, the company had a goal of reaching 30 million to 35 million active Peacock accounts by 2024.

Peacock is still fairly new to the streaming wars, but the company has managed to wrangle exclusive content to its platform. The company earlier this week announced it reached an exclusive agreement to stream wrestling matches from the WWE Network in the U.S., putting an end to WWE Network's independent streaming platform in the States.

The latest streaming numbers come as the company's filmed entertainment sector has suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, due to delays in production and theater closures following stay-at-home mandates.

Comcast's theme park business, which is part of its NBCUniversal division, is also likely to take a continued hit due to closures and lowered capacity. California has kept its theme parks closed, while the company's Florida, Japan and Singapore parks have been able to reopen with guidelines in place.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.

