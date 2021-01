[The stream is slated to start at 08:00 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The coronavirus pandemic and declining oil prices pose severe risks to the Middle East and North African economies, which were collectively set to contract 5.2% last year.

Discussing the policies, practices and partnerships needed to put the region on course for a post-Covid recovery, CNBC's Hadley Gamble is joined by a panel of speakers including:

Alain Bejjani, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding

Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's minister of international cooperation

Sir Mohammad Jaafar, chairman and CEO of The Kuwaiti Danish Dairy Company

Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises

