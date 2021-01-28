Skip Navigation
Bed Bath & Beyond downgraded for a sixth time this week as it gets caught up in trading frenzy

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Shoppers enter a building housing a Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. store in New York.
Mark Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Six Wall Street firms have downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond this week as the company gets caught up in the retail investor mania fueling gains in GameStop, AMC and other popular hedge fund short targets.

In the last week, shares of Bed Beth & Beyond are up nearly 100%, pushing analysts to the sidelines.

"With no significant news specific to the company announced or changes in consensus earnings, the increase in share price appears to be driven solely by a short squeeze ... and high retail enthusiasm," Bank of America wrote Thursday in a note to clients as it cut the stock to a neutral rating. Analyst Curtis Nagle said that while he still sees a turnaround story for the company playing out, "the sheer speed and magnitude of the price increase make it harder for us to justify a Buy rating."

