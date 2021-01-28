Mark Cuban says he's worried about the market and 'hedged the heck' out of his portfolio

Mark Cuban, entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, speaks at the WSJTECH live conference in Laguna Beach, California, October 21, 2019.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban told CNBC on Thursday he was worried about valuations across a range of asset classes and has adjusted his investment portfolio accordingly.

"I hedged the heck out of my portfolio," Cuban said on "Squawk Box." He said near-zero interest rates from the Federal Reserve have helped lead to "speculation" across various areas, "whether it's cryptocurrency, whether it's trading cards, whether it's non-fungible tokens."

"When you have such low interest rates, you're going to get appreciable assets inflating," said Cuban, who owns the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and "Shark Tank" investor. "It creates a lot of concern because when interest rates, if and when they go up, and who knows whether it's years or decades when we'll see 4%, 5% interest rate again, then people will have different decision criteria."

Cuban, who made billions of dollars during the dot-com boom, said he was hesitant to describe the current situation in financial markets as "a bubble because it's reality given the interest rates."

"But there will be a deflation of some sort in those appreciable assets and it's going to be scary when that happens," said Cuban, who sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo in April 1999 for $5.7 billion.

