Asia-Pacific stocks rise following Wall Street bounce, positive Covid vaccine development

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose in Friday morning trade after shares stateside saw an overnight bounce from heavy losses suffered on Wednesday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.29% in early trade while the Topix index rose 0.17%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.78%.

Shares in Australia rose in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.87%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares traded 0.33% higher.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.98% to close at 3,787.38 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 300.19 points to finish its trading day at 30,603.36. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.5% to close at 13,337.16.