AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid vaccine approved for use by European regulator

Chief nurse nurse Sam Foster holds a vial of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, southwest England on January 4, 2021.

LONDON — The coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has been approved by Europe's drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency.

The EMA said on Friday it had assessed the safety and effectiveness of the Covid vaccine and recommended by consensus a formal conditional marketing authorization be granted by the European Commission, the EU's executive arm.

"With this third positive opinion, we have further expanded the arsenal of vaccines available to EU and EEA member states to combat the pandemic and protect their citizens," Emer Cooke, executive director of EMA, said in a statement on Friday.

"As in previous cases, the CHMP has rigorously evaluated this vaccine, and the scientific basis of our work underpins our firm commitment to safeguard the health of EU citizens," Cooke said, referring to the EMA's human medicines committee.

The vaccine is already in use in the U.K., having been approved at the end of December, and now makes up the bulk of jabs being administered in the country, along with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which has already been authorized for use in the EU.

The approval comes at a tricky time for the EU, with its vaccination program sluggish at best, and looking very vulnerable to supply shortages.