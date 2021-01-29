Skip Navigation
Barclays says the GameStop short squeeze will not cause a broader market contagion

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
People enter a GameStop store in Alhambra, California on January 27, 2021.
Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

The wild trading in shares of GameStop — and the stock's large swings in either direction — has captivated the Street this week, but Barclays said the short squeeze won't have larger ramifications for the market.

"The ongoing short squeeze in a few stocks by retail investors has raised concerns of a broader contagion," the firm said Friday in a note to clients. "While we believe there is more pain to come we remain optimistic that it is likely to remain localized."

The fear is that the stresses caused by the short squeeze could ricochet to the broader market as shorts are forced to sell.

A firm could be forced to sell other positions in order to cover losses from a short, for instance.

