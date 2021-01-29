Democratic Rep. Cori Bush is moving her office after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'berated' her

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her staff allegedly "berated" House Democrat Cori Bush of Missouri, who said Friday she's moving her office away from Greene's "for my team's safety."

Bush also said in a tweet that the Georgia Republican "targeted me & others on social media."

Bush, in reference to the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, noted that she has "called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1."

In the wake of that invasion, Bush had introduced a resolution directing the House Ethics Committee to investigate whether any lawmakers who tried to overturn President Joe Biden's electoral victory "violated their oath of office" and "should face sanction, including removal from the House of Representatives."

Bush's statement implied that Greene should be included in that proposed investigation. Both Greene and Bush are newly elected representatives who were sworn into Congress earlier this month.

Spokespeople for Greene and Bush did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment on the Missouri Democrat's statement on Twitter, or for additional details on the alleged altercation.

An aide for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., confirmed to NBC News that Bush's office had been reassigned. "This room assignment change was by the direct order of the Speaker," the aide told NBC.

Bush and Greene have offices located on the same floor of Longworth House Office Building, one of three buildings for House members on Capitol Hill.

Greene has expressed support for the radical pro-Trump conspiracy theory QAnon, whose believers had in some cases cheered on the break-in at the Capitol, which left five dead.

Greene has recently come under additional fire following reports she accosted a survivor of the Parkland school shooting and liked social media posts calling for violence against Democrats.

On Wednesday, a news crew from NBC affiliate WRCB was reportedly removed from a town hall event and threatened with arrest after trying to ask Greene a question.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., blasted Greene and the "absolutely appalling" decision by top House Republicans to appoint Greene to the House Education Committee.

"What could they be thinking? Or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?" Pelosi said Thursday at a press conference.