Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
Select
USA
INTL
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Boeing, DraftKings, Nio & more
Published Fri, Jan 29 2021
8:13 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
Key Points
Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Nio to $80 from $33.
Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital to outperform from in line.
Morgan Stanley upgraded Boeing to overweight from underweight.
Loop named DraftKings a top pick in 2021.
Baird downgraded Stitch Fix to neutral from outperform.
BTIG upgraded PulteGroup to buy from neutral.
Baird upgraded Capri Holdings to outperform from neutral.
The Boeing Airplanes factory where several models of its commercial aircraft, including the 787 Dreamliner, are produced is pictured on September 30, 2020 in Everett, Washington.
Stephen Brashear | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Related Tags
Investment strategy
Markets
Breaking News: Markets
Investment strategy
Western Digital Corp
More In Street Calls
3 reasons why Apple shares are a buy right now, according to one pro
Sam Shead
an hour ago
Bed Bath & Beyond downgraded for a sixth time this week as it gets caught up in trading frenzy
Pippa Stevens
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Twitter, Bed Bath & Beyond & more
Michael Bloom
Read More