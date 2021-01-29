Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Boeing, DraftKings, Nio & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Nio to $80 from $33.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital to outperform from in line.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Boeing to overweight from underweight.
  • Loop named DraftKings a top pick in 2021.
  • Baird downgraded Stitch Fix to neutral from outperform.
  • BTIG upgraded PulteGroup to buy from neutral.
  • Baird upgraded Capri Holdings to outperform from neutral.
The Boeing Airplanes factory where several models of its commercial aircraft, including the 787 Dreamliner, are produced is pictured on September 30, 2020 in Everett, Washington.
Stephen Brashear | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

