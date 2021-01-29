Op-ed: Investors parking money in Big Tech names should think twice

Chinese customers look at iphones at the official opening of the new Apple Store in the Sanlitun shopping area on July 17, 2020 in Beijing, China. Kevin Frayer | Getty Images

This pandemic has provided some unusual connect-the-dots opportunities. The suburbs are overrun with wild animals because of the lack of cars rushing back and forth to work. Light bulbs are on permanent backorder because everyone has them turned on all day. Finally, shares of Apple and Amazon have begun to serve as the equivalent of a ready checking account, available to snatch up gobs of any attractive asset classes. This move is even riskier today as big technology stocks sold off on Friday afternoon while investors raised cash amid fear from the GameStop market mania. Two coincident phenomena have collided to elicit this change: short-term rates are at rock bottom and the largest mega-cap stocks dwarf the rest of the market. The five largest stocks in the US market, highlighted below, rallied at least 60% each from their March low. On Sept. 2, their peak, they accounted for over $7.5 trillion in capitalization, or roughly 25% of the entire value of the S&P 500. See below for a list of price changes among the highest market cap stocks in the S&P 500 from Sept. 2, 2020 through Jan. 19, 2021, according to FactSet.

Here are those price changes excluding Google.

Compare these to the nearly 1,500 stocks defined as small cap, with values between $300 million and $2 billion. On Sept. 2, the date the large tech stocks peaked, there were 1,494 stocks within that category, with a combined value of $960 billion. That means that the entire universe was worth only 43% of Apple's shares and about half that of both Microsoft and Amazon. It's mathematically possible that the future earnings power of a handful of digital platform companies might justify that degree of relative market appeal. However, it is more likely that the narrow leadership in 2020 reflected investors' comfort with these titans and their ability to navigate the terrifying unknowns of a pandemic. In its shock, the market dismissed the fact that small companies should have more opportunities to grow their sales and earnings than those starting with revenues in the tens of billions. By early September, vaccine approvals became the catalyst to shift gears from the Covid-beneficiary equities to the Covid-impaired "reopening" stocks. Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and many other market leaders peaked, sliding from their highs over the following four months. Small cap stocks have rallied impressively since Sept.2, jumping 33% and adding $314.5 billion to their combined value, now at $1.274 trillion, according to FactSet. Despite these percentage gains, the total dollar increment of the entire Small Cap composite equals about half the capitalization of Facebook and only 20% of Amazon's valuation.

A decline in prices and a redeployment