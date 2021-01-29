Reddit's CEO has a colorful nickname for the Redditors who ruin it for everyone

Reddit is having a moment.

The online network of communities has been thrust into the spotlight this week after a group of investors on its one of its forums -- WallStreetBets -- inspired a large group of retail investors to buy shares of GameStop, AMC and other heavily shorted companies. Shares soared, causing trading brokerage Robinhood to temporarily restrict option buying in certain equities, though it has re-opened in a limited capacity.

The Reddit community describes itself as "Like 4chan found a Bloomberg terminal illness." That's a precarious description these days. Donald Trump supporters used so-called "dark web" forums like 4chan to plot the details around the Capitol Hill insurgency that led to Trump's impeachment and the death of five people. Given those events, the idea of young, potentially disgruntled people using a community to push a mob-driven theme can rub people the wrong way. As CNN noted, "Posters revel in their crudeness; homophobic epithets are tossed around as terms of affection."

To make sure Reddit communities don't spiral out of control, Reddit CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman and his team monitor "Daily Active S---heads," Huffman told a forum on the audio startup Clubhouse Thursday.

Huffman described "DAS's" as actors that prevent other Redditors from enjoying their experience. As CEO of a social media company, Huffman has had to deal with balancing censorship with free speech, similar to Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg. When it comes to these users, Reddit gives them plenty of warnings, but if they don't tone down their language or if they engage in threats or bullying, Reddit eventually removes them.

Then there are entire groups of people who can be problematic. Huffman said shutting down a forum -- also called a subreddit -- comes "with a heavy heart." He described giving the subreddit "r/The_Donald," where participants expressed support of Trump's rhetoric and policies, many chances to clean up their interactions with others -- including Reddit employees. Reddit ultimately pulled the plug on the group on June 29, 2020, about five years after its formation.