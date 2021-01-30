Biden's climate change agenda will face big obstacles with evenly divided Senate

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on tackling climate change prior to signing executive actions in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, January 27, 2021.

President Joe Biden has passed an early flurry of executive action on climate change during his first weeks in office, reversing environmental rollbacks from the Trump administration and quickly acting on campaign promises to address global warming.

The president's orders, though significant, don't substitute for the administration's plans to implement more permanent climate legislation, including parts of the $2 trillion proposal to cut planet-warming carbon emissions to zero by 2035 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Without new climate legislation from Congress, Biden's orders to reverse Trump's rollbacks on emissions from vehicles, power plants and oil and gas drilling could be easily undone by a future administration. Many of Biden's legal reversals could take years to impose too.

What could stand in Biden's way in passing major climate reform on issues — such as phasing out coal and oil with clean energy technology — is moderate Senate Democrats and Republicans from fossil-fuel states who oppose policies they view as harmful to the industry in their home state.

The Biden administration has a slim Democratic Senate majority that's 10 votes short of the 60 needed to break the Senate's filibuster and pass climate bills. The Senate is divided 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris as a tie-breaking vote for Democrats.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who opposes ending the filibuster and has broken with his party to defend coal production in West Virginia, is the incoming chairman of the Senate Energy Committee and will yield tremendous power in deciding what passes.

Michael Gerrard, director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at the Columbia Law School, said that while many of Biden's climate proposals wouldn't require Congressional action, Congress is essential to appropriate infrastructure spending and help strengthen the Clean Air Act and other regulatory controls to mitigate fossil fuel production.

"Without Congressional action you don't have the certainty of continuity. You have a loss of momentum, which is a big problem," Gerrard said. "At the same time, we see the plummeting costs of wind and solar. The market is going to be driving a lot of this without government action."

Democrats tried but failed to pass climate change legislation when they controlled Congress under former President Barack Obama and will likely face similar difficulty under Biden.