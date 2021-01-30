Social media stocks dip amid GameStop-Reddit frenzy. Why two top names could fall further

Social media stocks are sinking. Though the industry finds itself at the heart of the GameStop-Reddit frenzy as day traders take to social media platforms to express their market views, shares of underlying stocks Twitter and Facebook were unable to stave of broader market pressure on Friday. Twitter fell 2% during the trading session — though it ended the week with a 5% gain — and Facebook lost 2.5%, down 6% total for the week. Both appear to have more room to fall, Craig Johnson, senior technical research analyst at Piper Sandler, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "I think a lot of the good news is priced into this," he said. "When I look at the big move you've had in Twitter, I think you've come right up and you're now retesting this uptrend support line on the chart going all the way back to ... March."

"I'd probably be fading the stock here in the short term. I think you'll find a better entry point," Johnson said, chalking the stock's recent gains up to a "relief rally." Facebook could see a fairly significant drop if it breaches one key level, the technical analyst said. "This is another one of these social media stocks that's sort of struggling at its 50[-day moving average],"Johnson said, pointing to its chart.