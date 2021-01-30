It's likely going to take a constant stream of excited buyers to keep the GameStop, AMC rally going

The vivid popular storyline in the markets last week portrayed the masses of small-fry investors getting the better of Wall Street's bullies, with frenzied buying of heavily shorted cast-off stocks dealing massive losses to smug hedge-fund managers who had had used bearish bets to abuse the likes of GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

There's truth in this as far as it goes – but it goes only so far as to cover perhaps a few-dozen stocks with extremely high short interest, and does not imply the broad market is ripe for these short-squeeze stampedes to be a strong or lasting driver of the investment outlook.

A couple of flawed premises are at work in the simple David-vs.-Goliath angle. For one thing, neither hedge funds nor short sellers have ruled the Wall Street playground by any stretch in recent years. Quite the opposite, in fact.

And the current market has an unusually low short base relative to overall market value, which if anything implies less of a cushion of entrenched bearishness to fuel index gains from here.

Annual returns for equity long-short hedge funds over the last five years have ranged from negative 3% to a gain of 9%, according to BarclayHedge. Over that same period the S&P 500 has returned 15% annualized. If hedge funds were market bullies able to have their way with stocks they pile into, why would they have limited themselves to such meager rewards?

While academic research has shown heavily shorted stocks have underperformed over the long-term, this factor is not consistent over all periods. JP Morgan strategists last week showed that crowded-short stocks have performed roughly in line with the market as a group in the past few years, before beginning to outperform strongly in recent months as the "squeeze event" got rolling.

Short selling is expensive and risky, given that it's often costly to borrow shares, losses are theoretically limitless as stocks can rise indefinitely, and the preponderance of incentives among corporate executives, analysts, bankers and long-term investors is to push stock prices higher.

This is not to solicit sympathy for the poor short seller or deny that shorts way overplayed their hand in targeting the cluster of stocks now surging on social-media-emboldened squeezes. It's simply to point out these were never all-powerful predators who were able to profit from self-fulfilling short bets.

In fact, the days-long binge on the shares and, especially, the call options of the handful of favorite back-from-the-dead stocks raises the question of whether the squeezers are the ones possibly overplaying their hand now.