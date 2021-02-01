5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Wall Street set to bounce on first day of February

February trading began where January left off, with volatility in stocks as Dow futures swung from down more than 200 points overnight to up over 200 points Monday morning. Starting off a new week and a new month, Wall Street was weathering concerns about the Reddit-sparked retail trading frenzy around GameStop while also focusing on Covid stimulus talks in Washington. For January, the Dow dropped 2%; the S&P 500 fell 1%; and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%. All three benchmarks on Friday saw losses of about 2% on the final trading day of January, capping their worst weekly performances since October.

2. Biden to meet with GOP senators on Covid stimulus

President Joe Biden is set to meet on Monday with 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of the $1.9 trillion that the White House is seeking in coronavirus aid. However, the Democrat-controlled House and Senate are on track to vote as soon as this week on a budget resolution, which would lay the groundwork for passing Biden's stimulus package under rules requiring only a simple majority vote in the closely divided Senate.

3. GameStop volatile Monday after last week surge

GameStop shares — which were pushed 400% higher last week by retail investors on the Reddit WallStreetBets forum — were little changed in Monday's premarket after seeing earlier strength and weakness. Year to date, the brick-and-mortar video game retailer's stock skyrocketed more than 1,600%, and over 8,100% in the past 12 months. Robinhood and other trading apps continue to limit buying of GameStop shares and options contracts, along with those of other heavily shorted names.

4. Reddit trading craze appears to spill over in silver

5. Elon Musk talks Robinhood, bitcoin on Clubhouse

