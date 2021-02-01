NBA star Chris Paul starts Goalsetter campaign to deposit $40 in a million minority youth accounts 

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 27, 2021 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Financial tech company Goalsetter has launched its Black History Month campaign alongside basketball star Chris Paul, who will help minorities learn how to save money.

Featured athletes in the campaign will each select 100 youths and deposit $40 into savings accounts set up on the Goalsetter mobile banking app, the company told CNBC.

Paul will jump-start the campaign by drafting kids from the Club 61 Leadership Alliance in his hometown, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

"Black History Month is a reminder of the hundreds of years that Black people have been a labor force and a consumer class in America," Paul said in a statement. "This partnership is about learning from our history to create a strong future that prepares the next generation of Black and Brown kids to be savers and investors. Financial education is a necessary and critical component of creating an equal America."

Individuals from the National Basketball Players Association, the WNBA, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League will also be asked to support the campaign.

Goalsetter is a mobile banking app that offers peer-to-peer banking transactions. Users can also put funds on its Cashola debit card, which is backed by Mastercard.

The firm announced a $3.9 million seeding round last month. Paul is one of the investors. Former Nickelodeon executive Tanya Van Court is the founder and CEO of Goalsetter.