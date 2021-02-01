Democrats want to pass a $15 minimum wage through reconciliation. It’s unclear if they can

Protestors call for a $15 minimum wage outside of McDonald's corporate headquarters in Chicago on Jan. 15, 2021.

A $15 per hour federal minimum wage may be closer than ever, as Democrats in Congress push to pass legislation that includes the pay boost through a sped-up process that doesn't require Republican support.

Still, it's unclear if it will work.

The $15 federal minimum wage is at the forefront again in Washington after President Joe Biden included a measure to increase the minimum wage in his $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package to help the U.S. economy recover from the impact of the pandemic.

In addition, Democrats on Tuesday reintroduced the Raise the Wage Act, which would increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. An earlier version of the act was passed by the House in 2019, but didn't see a vote in the Senate, then controlled by Republicans.

More from Invest in You:

Here's a 12-month roadmap to financial wellness

Take these steps to shake off anxiety and take control of your financial life

Can't afford an estate plan? What you can do without spending a fortune

Democrats are attempting to pass the minimum wage boost through budget reconciliation, a quicker process that means they don't need any Republican support for the bill. Instead, Vice President Kamala Harris would cast a tiebreaking Senate vote.

Passing the legislation through reconciliation has drawn support from lawmakers such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent and soon to be chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

"If we cannot get enough Republicans to vote for this legislation under regular order, we simply cannot take no for an answer," said Sanders during a Tuesday call with reporters. "We must raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour through budget reconciliation by a simple majority vote in the Senate."

The House and Senate are expected to kick off the reconciliation process in coming days, even as 10 Republican senators on Monday floated a smaller $618 billion coronavirus relief plan. The proposal doesn't include any increase to federal minimum wage.

Can a $15 minimum wage be passed via reconciliation?