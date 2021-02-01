Elon Musk says his start-up Neuralink has wired up a monkey to play video games using its mind

Tesla boss Elon Musk said in an interview late Sunday that a monkey has been wired up to play video games with its mind by a company he founded called Neuralink.

Neuralink put a computer chip into the monkey's skull and used "tiny wires" to connect it to its brain, Musk said.

"It's not an unhappy monkey," he said during a talk on Clubhouse, a new social media app gaining popularity that allows people to have informal voice chats while others listen in. "You can't even see where the neural implant was put in, except that he's got a slight like dark mohawk."

The billionaire — who also spoke about space travel, colonies on Mars, crypto, artificial intelligence and Covid-19 vaccines — said Neuralink is trying to figure out if it can use its chips to get monkeys to play "mind Pong" with each other.

"That would be pretty cool," said Musk, who is CEO of Neuralink, in addition to SpaceX and Tesla.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Neuralink's team of around 100 people is trying to develop an implementable computer-brain interface. Musk describes it as a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires that go into your brain.

He said the aim of Neuralink is to increase the rate at which information can flow from the human brain to a machine.