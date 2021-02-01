Skip Navigation
Morgan Stanley says the market correction won't end until investors cut risk exposure

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Source: New York Stock Exchange

The major averages are coming off their worst week since October as a retail trading frenzy spooked investors, and Morgan Stanley believes there's more downside ahead.

However, the firm doesn't believe the market is in a full-fledged bubble.

"We don't think the correction is over until leverage is reduced further by both institutional and retail investors," Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist, said in a note to clients.

"While this correction is likely to get worse and feel bad in the short term, this is not a bubble or like 2000 for many reasons," he said.

