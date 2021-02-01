Reddit trading frenzy could cause ‘systemic event’ in markets, strategist says

The retail trading frenzy fueled by Reddit could pose a systemic risk to markets, according to Paul Gambles, co-founder of investment advisory firm MBMG Group.

A flurry of retail buying led by Reddit thread WallStreetBets sent shares of heavily-shorted stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment skyrocketing last week, as investors looked to squeeze the short positions of Wall Street hedge funds.

GameStop shares surged 1,625% in January and inflicted a mark-to-market loss of almost $20 billion to hedge funds with short positions against the stock, according to data from S3 Partners.

The trend spilled over into metal markets on Monday, sending silver prices surging more than 7% by late afternoon in Europe.

"If this is telling us something about the general health of the markets, that is a broader concern," Gambles told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday, adding that there is "no way" GameStop stock is worth its current price, but noting that those buying it "don't actually care."

"We have got a market where there is what we would traditionally call a bubble, where there is an awful lot of equities out there that are absolutely priced for perfection and beyond," he said.