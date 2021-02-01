Federal judge signals SpaceX could face tough time blocking DOJ hiring probe subpoena

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Crew Dragon capsule, lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The SpaceX Demo-2 mission is the first crewed launch of an orbital spaceflight from the U.S. in nearly a decade.

A federal judge on Monday hinted SpaceX could find it difficult to block a subpoena for hiring documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, which is investigating whether Elon Musk's company illegally discriminates against foreigners in its hirings.

That strong hint came in an order by Judge Michael Wilner of U.S. District Court of the Central District of California, who told SpaceX lawyers and DOJ lawyers he wants to talk to them during a videoconference next week. SpaceX has stonewalled the DOJ's subpoeana, according to the DOJ.

Wilner's order noted, and told the parties to look at, a prior decision he made in an unrelated case, in which he flatly rejected a company's arguments against complying with a subpoena for hiring information issued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Wilner's order also suggests that both sides might be able to resolve the dispute "short of full-on litigation."

The DOJ last week asked Wilner to order SpaceX to comply with a subpoena demanding that the space exploration company provide information and documents related to its hiring and employment eligibility verification processes.

The subpoena would require the production of confidential personnel records of more than 3,500 employees, SpaceX has said.

The DOJ's Immigrant and Employee Rights Section opened that probe after a man named Fabian Hutter complained that SpaceX discriminated against him when he was asked about his citizenship status last March during a job interview for a technical strategy associate position.

Hutter is not a U.S. citizen, but according to a document filed by SpaceX in response to the DOJ subpoena hs is a "lawful permanent [U.S.] resident holding dual citizenship from Austria and Canada."

Hutter told CNBC in an interview Monday that he believes SpaceX decided not to hire him after he answered a question about his citizenship status, and that the subsequent interview by a recruiter was perfunctory.

"Within five seconds I knew this wasn't a real interview," Hutter said, noting that SpaceX never looked at an example of coding work he was asked to submit, or asked him questions of a technical nature.

According to court records, that DOJ unit is now not only investigating Hutter's complaint, but "also may explore whether [SpaceX] engages in any pattern or practice of discrimination" barred by federal law.

Wilner, in his order Monday, noted that "a topic that likely will come up in this district court is how SpaceX plans to prove that compliance with the subpoena would be unduly burdensome for the company."

"I'd like to explore that topic (and probably others) with the parties before formal briefing begins," Wilner wrote in the order scheduling the teleconference.

Wilner also pointed to a 2018 decision he made "in an analogous" subpoena enforcement action.

In that case, Wilner ruled in favor of the EEOC's subpoena to a janitorial services company accused of discriminating against three workers.

Wilner ruled that the EEOC's subpoena was relevant as its evidence suggested "a broader pattern of misconduct at the company ... that may warrant a broader investigation."