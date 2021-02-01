These two indicators could determine whether the GameStop rally is near its end

Jakub Porzycki | NurPhoto | Getty Images

GameStop stock has defied gravity in the past and it could again, but there are some signs its stock may be topping out, some strategists say. GameStop was down sharply Monday, off more than 30% at $225. It has been the poster child of a group of stocks shorted by hedge funds but snapped up by small investors who helped drive share prices higher. The price rises even more when hedge funds are forced to buy the stock to cover short positions. GameStop has had a wild ride. It surged to an all time high of $483 last week but appeared to run out of steam Monday, falling well below its Friday close of $325. The stock closed at $17.25 on Jan. 4, the first trading day of 2021.

1. Call options cost trends

When viewing a stock that's had a long speculative run, it's important to look at the call options on the stock when it stops moving higher, said Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG. Call options, which allow but don't require investors to buy at a certain price, are basically bets the stock will continue to rise. Aggressive buying in those options can help speculative stocks go even higher until the options themselves become too expensive.

"The high price of the options themselves are likely to cause the stock to top and then sell-off or at least go sideways and ultimately sell off as the speculative mania moves on to different areas," said Emanuel. "We're seeing this today in silver." Silver has been the target of aggressive buying and has also caught the interest of traders in the Reddit forum WallStreetBets. iShares Silver Trust ETF jumped 7.1% Monday and call buying continued to surge at record levels in the ETF. Retail investors have been very active in options, opening and closing positions in the same day in many speculative stocks. As for GameStop, Emanuel said the calls appear to have become too expensive to remain a source of further upside for the stock. For instance, the at-the-money Feb. 19 call options — that is, an option with a strike price that's identical to the company's current share price — in GameStop at Friday's close cost about 50% of the company's actual share price, Emanuel said. To give that perspective, the S&P 500 Feb. 19 at-the-money options cost just 2.5% of the S&P's value. "It's difficult to maintain a level of speculative interest when it becomes too expensive to buy call options," said Emanuel.

2. Reduced demand